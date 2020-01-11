Susan Junca Bell, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, after a three year battle with lung cancer. She was born to the late Harold Junca, Sr. and Anne Gibbons Junca in Franklin, LA on February 17, 1947. A consummate mother and homemaker, Susan was a gentle disciplinarian, an attentive nurturer and an extraordinarily hard-worker. She took pleasure in cooking for her family, gardening and watching Saints football. Susan moved to Pensacola, Florida in December 1988. For 30 years she enjoyed her community of friends, the beautiful scenery and visits from her children and their families. Susan was predeceased by her brother Harold Junca, II and her sister Elaine M. Junca. Susan is survived by her sister Rosalie Johnston, brother Charles Junca and wife Donna, three daughters, Elizabeth Bell Landry (Lonny), Marie Bell Hill (Jim) and Guy Bell Stefani (Robert). The family gives everyone who cared for Susan, including Acadian Hospice & Palliative Care and Magnolia Estates, their greatest gratitude. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CASA of Louisiana, www.casaofsola.org. The family will receive family and friends on Monday, January 13, at 9:00 am. A memorial service celebrating her life will begin at 11:00 am. Both with be held at Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Rd, Broussard, Louisiana.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020