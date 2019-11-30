Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Swain Henri Verot. View Sign Service Information Evangeline Memorial Gardens 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Visitation 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel Carencro , LA View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel Carencro , LA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel Carencro , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Swain Henri Verot, age 53, who passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at his residence in Rayne surrounded by his family. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Milton. Pastor Jason Miller of Amana Church in Maurice will officiate at the services. Mr. Verot was a native of Lafayette where he lived most of his life and was currently a resident of Rayne. He was employed with T.H. Hill & Associates for eight years. A veteran of the military, Mr. Verot proudly served his country in the United States Marines during Desert Storm (1987-1994). He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed watching NASCAR. Survivors include his loving wife of over five years, Gayle J. Verot; his parents, Curley Joseph Verot and the former, Ella Mae Romero; one stepdaughter, "The Daughter" Summer Rollins; four stepsons, Jared Rollins, Trent Rollins and his wife, Ashley, Bryan Rollins and his wife, Kendal, and Chase Rollins; ten grandchildren, Bryson, Autumn, Hailey, Holden, Hunter, Janae, Adalynn, Ava, Greyson, and Heather; one sister, Roxanne Rush and her husband, Timothy; one niece, Abigail Picard and her husband, Robert; and two great nephews, Jake and Andrew. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Isaac Verot and the former Esther Meyers; and his maternal grandparents, Alexis Romero and the former Eunice Menard. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be the United States Marines. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Swain Henri Verot, age 53, who passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at his residence in Rayne surrounded by his family. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Milton. Pastor Jason Miller of Amana Church in Maurice will officiate at the services. Mr. Verot was a native of Lafayette where he lived most of his life and was currently a resident of Rayne. He was employed with T.H. Hill & Associates for eight years. A veteran of the military, Mr. Verot proudly served his country in the United States Marines during Desert Storm (1987-1994). He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed watching NASCAR. Survivors include his loving wife of over five years, Gayle J. Verot; his parents, Curley Joseph Verot and the former, Ella Mae Romero; one stepdaughter, "The Daughter" Summer Rollins; four stepsons, Jared Rollins, Trent Rollins and his wife, Ashley, Bryan Rollins and his wife, Kendal, and Chase Rollins; ten grandchildren, Bryson, Autumn, Hailey, Holden, Hunter, Janae, Adalynn, Ava, Greyson, and Heather; one sister, Roxanne Rush and her husband, Timothy; one niece, Abigail Picard and her husband, Robert; and two great nephews, Jake and Andrew. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Isaac Verot and the former Esther Meyers; and his maternal grandparents, Alexis Romero and the former Eunice Menard. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be the United States Marines. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close