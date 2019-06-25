Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvan J. Richard. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Visitation 9:00 AM Martin & Castille's Rosary 11:00 AM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Funeral service 1:30 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at a 1:30 pm Catholic Service in La Chapelle de Martin and Castille Funeral Home for Sylvan J. Richard, 85, who died on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Cedar Crest Memory Care in Lafayette. Reverend Daniel Edwards, Pastor, St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Entombment will be in St. John's Cathedral Mausoleum. Sylvan was born in Ville Platte, LA on February 14, 1934 to Eloyisius and Armance Richard. The family later moved to Port Barre, LA where Sylvan graduated from Port Barre High School in 1953. Sylvan enrolled in the U.S. Army in 1954 and, through the GI Bill, attended and graduated from U.L.L. with a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1960. He married his high school classmate Mary Jane Fontenot Richard on July 1, 1956, enjoying 58 years of marriage until her death in 2014. Sylvan began his career with SLEMCO after graduating from college. In 1973, he became Director of Utilities for the City of Lafayette. In 1980, he became the first General Manager of the Louisiana Energy and Power Authority (LEPA) and served in that capacity until his retirement in 1995. He was active in numerous professional organizations including the Louisiana Engineering Society, the National Society of Professional Engineers and the American Public Power Association who recognized him with the James D. Donovan Achievement Award in 1980. He was a long time member and officer of the Lafayette Lions Club. He was a parishioner of St. Jules Catholic Church for over 50 years and achieved the honor of Fourth Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. Sylvan is survived by two daughters both of Lafayette, Rachel Ortego and her husband Errol, and Janet Wood and her husband Chuck; one son, Jeff of Longview, Texas; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Luquette and her husband Brent, Megan Guidry and her husband Derek, Amanda Rivera and her husband Samuel, Madason Cook and her husband Bo, Emilie Richard, John Michael Morein and Baylea Wood and her fiancé Brian Trulove. He is also survived by 8 great grandchildren - Kaylee, Alton, Brayden, Evelyn, Jasper, Bransen, Carly and John Sylvan; sister Mercedes Paternostro and brothers Russell and Newton Richard. Sylvan was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and two brothers Raphael and Hubert Richard. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Cedar Crest Memory Care, Grace Hospice and Devoted Hands, especially Katina Malveaux. Pallbearers will be Jeff Richard, Errol Ortego, Chuck Wood, John Michael Morein, Brent Luquette, Derek Guidry and Samuel Rivera. Honorary pallbearers are Russell and Newton Richard, Roland Laurent, Rod Rice, Buddy Webb and the 1953 Class of Port Barre High School. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9 am until the time of service. A rosary will be recited that day at 11 am in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Casa Charlene c/o Father Dan Edwards, Casa Charlene Colombia Project, 116 St. Jules St., Lafayette, La. 70506. Sylvan was born in Ville Platte, LA on February 14, 1934 to Eloyisius and Armance Richard. The family later moved to Port Barre, LA where Sylvan graduated from Port Barre High School in 1953. Sylvan enrolled in the U.S. Army in 1954 and, through the GI Bill, attended and graduated from U.L.L. with a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1960. He married his high school classmate Mary Jane Fontenot Richard on July 1, 1956, enjoying 58 years of marriage until her death in 2014. Sylvan began his career with SLEMCO after graduating from college. In 1973, he became Director of Utilities for the City of Lafayette. In 1980, he became the first General Manager of the Louisiana Energy and Power Authority (LEPA) and served in that capacity until his retirement in 1995. He was active in numerous professional organizations including the Louisiana Engineering Society, the National Society of Professional Engineers and the American Public Power Association who recognized him with the James D. Donovan Achievement Award in 1980. He was a long time member and officer of the Lafayette Lions Club. He was a parishioner of St. Jules Catholic Church for over 50 years and achieved the honor of Fourth Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. Sylvan is survived by two daughters both of Lafayette, Rachel Ortego and her husband Errol, and Janet Wood and her husband Chuck; one son, Jeff of Longview, Texas; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Luquette and her husband Brent, Megan Guidry and her husband Derek, Amanda Rivera and her husband Samuel, Madason Cook and her husband Bo, Emilie Richard, John Michael Morein and Baylea Wood and her fiancé Brian Trulove. He is also survived by 8 great grandchildren - Kaylee, Alton, Brayden, Evelyn, Jasper, Bransen, Carly and John Sylvan; sister Mercedes Paternostro and brothers Russell and Newton Richard. Sylvan was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and two brothers Raphael and Hubert Richard. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Cedar Crest Memory Care, Grace Hospice and Devoted Hands, especially Katina Malveaux. Pallbearers will be Jeff Richard, Errol Ortego, Chuck Wood, John Michael Morein, Brent Luquette, Derek Guidry and Samuel Rivera. Honorary pallbearers are Russell and Newton Richard, Roland Laurent, Rod Rice, Buddy Webb and the 1953 Class of Port Barre High School. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9 am until the time of service. A rosary will be recited that day at 11 am in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Casa Charlene c/o Father Dan Edwards, Casa Charlene Colombia Project, 116 St. Jules St., Lafayette, La. 70506. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. 