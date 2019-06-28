Memorial services will be held at a later date at St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville for Sylvester "Bubba" Taylor III, age 71, who passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his residence in St. Martinville. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville at a later date. Mr. Taylor was a native of Krotz Springs and a resident of St. Martinville. He enjoyed spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren, watching TV including Cowboy Westerns and the History Channel and riding his motorcycle. Survivors include his companion, Angella Toucheck of St. Martinville; one daughter, Tonya Toucheck of St. Martinville; one stepson, Henry Toucheck of St. Martinville; seven grandchildren, Cashman Verrett, Tylon Toucheck, Taylin Toucheck, Tinzley Toucheck, Treylin Toucheck, Jade Toucheck and Maddox Toucheck; three brothers, Leo Taylor of Krotz Springs, Robert Taylor of New Orleans and Bradley Taylor of Krotz Springs; and two sisters, Sylvia Deshotel of Arnaudville and Mavis Lanclos of Krotz Springs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester Taylor Jr. and the former Evelyn Taylor; one daughter, Monica Taylor; and two brothers, Terry Richard and Nathan Taylor. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 224 Main Street, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 28 to June 30, 2019