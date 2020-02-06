Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia B. Guilbeau. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Visitation 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home Main in Carencro for Sylvia B. Guilbeau, age 65, the former Sylvia Bankston, who passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Kenneth Domingue, pastor of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Guilbeau was a native of Hammond, a resident of Lafayette, having been a parishioner of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church in Cankton. She was previously employed at local child care places for over ten years including JuJu's Daycare, Small World and Cribs to Crayons. Sylvia took time supporting and attending sporting events and was a team mom for several years while her boys participated at Caysi and with Carencro High School soccer. She enjoyed working with flowers for friends and relatives during the holidays and for special events. Survivors include her husband, Carrol Guilbeau, Sr. of Lafayette; five sons, Carrol Paul Guilbeau, Jr. and his wife, Chasity, of Church Point, Joseph Brandon Credeur of Lafayette, Andy James Guilbeau and his wife, Angelique, Rene Sherman Credeur and Lance Landon Paul Credeur and his wife, Harley, all of Carencro; two daughters, Cherie Ann Guilbeau and her husband, Clayton, of St. Martinville and Helen Michelle Leleux of Lafayette; nine grandchildren, Daylne, Trevor, Maddix, Logan, Kilia, Gabriel, Ezra, Aurore and Remey; and one brother, Richard Bankston and his wife, Pat, of Hammond. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benny Bankston and the former, Thelma Sherman. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be her sons, Carrol Paul Guilbeau, Jr. Joseph Brandon Credeur, Andy James Guilbeau, Rene Sherman Credeur and Lance Landon Paul Credeur and grandson, Dalyne Woods. Honorary pallbearers will be Trevor Woods, Maddix Credeur, Caine Richard and Shane Guilbeau.

