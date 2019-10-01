Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Bigelow Habetz. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Sylvia Bigelow Habetz, 79, who died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 5:20 p.m. at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Fr. Brent Smith, Parochial Vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited Thursday at 6 p.m. by Deacon Dan Didier. Burial will follow Mass of Christian Burial in St. Leo IV Mausoleum in Roberts Cove. Mrs. Sylvia was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Acadia Parish Farm Bureau and the MOAA of Lafayette. Mrs. Habetz was very active for many years with Roberts Cove Germanfest. She worked for over 30 years as the bookkeeper for St. Michaels School. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and will be missed by her family. Mrs. Habetz is survived by one son, Shawn Habetz and his wife Jill of Humble, TX; three grandchildren, Steven Jody Habetz and his wife Sarah of Rayne, Jacob Anthony Habetz of Ruston, and Katelyn Elizabeth Habetz and her companion Justin Hebert of Iota; one great grandson, Jack Roland Habetz of Rayne; one brother, Raymond C. Bigelow and his wife Mary of New Orleans. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard "Jack" Habetz and her mother, Edith Domingue Bigelow. Pallbearers will be Steven Habetz, Jacob Habetz, Justin Hebert, Matthew Bigelow, Daniel Bigelow, and Kenny Michael Habetz. The family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Michaels School, 805 East Northern Avenue, Crowley, La 70526. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Sylvia Bigelow Habetz, 79, who died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 5:20 p.m. at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Fr. Brent Smith, Parochial Vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited Thursday at 6 p.m. by Deacon Dan Didier. Burial will follow Mass of Christian Burial in St. Leo IV Mausoleum in Roberts Cove. Mrs. Sylvia was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Acadia Parish Farm Bureau and the MOAA of Lafayette. Mrs. Habetz was very active for many years with Roberts Cove Germanfest. She worked for over 30 years as the bookkeeper for St. Michaels School. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and will be missed by her family. Mrs. Habetz is survived by one son, Shawn Habetz and his wife Jill of Humble, TX; three grandchildren, Steven Jody Habetz and his wife Sarah of Rayne, Jacob Anthony Habetz of Ruston, and Katelyn Elizabeth Habetz and her companion Justin Hebert of Iota; one great grandson, Jack Roland Habetz of Rayne; one brother, Raymond C. Bigelow and his wife Mary of New Orleans. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard "Jack" Habetz and her mother, Edith Domingue Bigelow. Pallbearers will be Steven Habetz, Jacob Habetz, Justin Hebert, Matthew Bigelow, Daniel Bigelow, and Kenny Michael Habetz. The family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Michaels School, 805 East Northern Avenue, Crowley, La 70526. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, (337) 783-3313. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close