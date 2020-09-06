Funeral services, by invitation only, will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 for Sylvia Catherine Boudreaux Bennett, 70, who passed away peacefully on September 3rd, 2020 from her long battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband, Ron Bennett; son Sloan Bennett and his wife Tanya Bennett; daughter Shelly Galland and her husband Joshua Galland; grandchildren, Samuel Galland, Bailey Galland, Matthew Galland, Emily Galland and Landri Bennett; sisters Madelyn, Cynthia, Peggy, Lydia and Claudette, their spouses, children and grandchildren. Sylvia was an inspiring, loving, faith-filled wife, mother and grandmother who loved everyone she everyone she ever met. She will be missed greatly but remains an eternal bouquet in so many hearts. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Hospice of Acadiana 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70503. Our family wishes to express our most sincere appreciation for the love, support and consideration of Dr. Gene Brier, Jonathan Bourque R.N. and Hospice of Acadiana. Share your condolences and words of comfort with the family of Mrs. Sylvia Catherine Boudreaux Bennett by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com.
Mrs. Sylvia and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.