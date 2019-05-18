Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Girouard. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial Services celebrating the life of Sylvia Girouard will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Nouvelle Church, 105 Merchants Blvd. Lafayette, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 9 AM until time of services at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette, LA. Sylvia Ann Kling Girouard was born on August 1, 1941 to the late Melvin A. Kling and Gladys Bonin Kling in Lafayette LA. She was a member of Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. Sylvia was married to the late Harold James Girouard and to this union there were four children. Sylvia enjoyed fishing and being with her friends at the camp. She was a long time member of the George Strait fan club. She traveled all over the states with her friends just to see George sing. She enjoyed working and made a lot of friends at the Landmark in Broussard. She will be missed by many and always be cherished in our memories. Sylvia departed this life on May 15, 2019 she leaves behind many loved ones to cherish her memory. Her daughter Pamela Rose Duhon of Broussard, Louisiana; son Todd James Girouard of Youngsville, Louisiana; six grandchildren Nina McGee, Krystal Descant, Jason Girouard, Jerett Hays, Joshua Duhon and Jenna Duhon; nine great grandchildren Kaily Girouard, Aidan Hays, Madden McGee, Jax Descant, Marae Girouard, Arabella McGee, Harper Hays, Marlee Girouard, and Rhett Whittington. Sylvia Girouard is preceded in death by her ex-husband Harold Girouard; two children Tammy M. Girouard and Timothy P. Girouard father Melvin A. Kling; mother Gladys Bonin Kling and her brother Melvin Kling.

