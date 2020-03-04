Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Grimes Bertrand. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Sylvia Grimes Bertrand, 92, who passed away on Sunday, March 1st at Maison de Lafayette in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7th from 10:00 am until the time of service. A Rosary will be recited by Robert LeBlanc in the Fountain Memorial Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 am. Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Reverend Father Steven C. LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church in Duson, will officiate. Musical selections for the service are Here I Am Lord, Ave Maria, One Bread One Body and How Great Thou Art, performed by organist Karen Broussard. Readers are Robert LeBlanc for the Old Testament reading of Ecclesiastes 3:1-11 and Diane Halpin for the New Testament reading of Letter to the Romans, Romans 6:3-9. Cindy Forney and Jessica LeBlanc will serve as Giftbearers. Sylvia Grimes Bertrand was born December 14, 1927, in Duson and was a resident of Acadiana. Sylvia was a dedicated Franciscan with the Secular Franciscan Order in Texas, and was faithful in fulfilling the Order's mission to bring the Gospel of Life in one's area of residence and surrounding areas and help others faithfully through Christ. She was a parishioner of St. Basil Catholic Church in Duson. Sylvia was an artist and enjoyed painting. She loved to go to the casino and never had enough of visits there with her friends. Her pride and joy of life was her beloved Maltese dog "Dolly", her faithful companion whom she truly adored. Sylvia is survived by her four cousins and friends, Earl LeBlanc, of Lafayette, Wilton Bergeron of Scott, Shirley Gerard, of Duson and Larry Miller, of Lawrenceville, GA as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. 