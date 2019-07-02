Private services were held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Také Matsugawa Sifton, 84, who passed away Friday, June 28th at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment followed in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Také was an active member of the Lafayette Women's Bowling Association for many years, and especially loved to go to the "cashino". Také was survived by two sons, James Sifton and his wife, Dorothy and Steven Sifton and his wife, Amentha; one daughter, Linda Huber and her husband, Scott; one brother-in-law, Thomas John Sifton and his wife, Rose; her grandchildren, Markie Ruiz, Kristina O'Grady, Patrick Sifton, Bridgitte Sifton, Alexandra Aranza, Ashford Sifton, Samantha Sifton, Nicholas Huber, Joshua Huber and her great-grandchildren, James O'Grady, Liam O'Grady, Eli Aranza, Finley Kate Aranza and Shiloh Aranza. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Lawrence "Larry" Ashford Sifton; her parents, Hiroshi and Kamado Ikema Matsugawa; her son, Michael Lawrence Sifton and two brothers-in-law, Robert and David Sifton. Pallbearers were Steve and Ashford Sifton and Nicholas, Joshua and Scott Huber. The family expressed thanks to the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center for the compassionate care given to Také and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Také's name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA, 70503, (337) 232-1234 or at www.hospiceacadiana.com. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 2 to July 4, 2019