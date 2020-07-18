Tammy Renae Idleman, 61, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home in New Iberia. At the request of Tammy's family, a memorial service will be held at a later date due to restrictions of the current pandemic. Tammy Renae Idleman was born December 13, 1958, in Oklahoma City, OK and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Tammy graduated from Hobbs High School, Class of 1976, and in Hobbs she met and married her beloved husband of 40 years, the late Guy Idleman. Due to Guy's work in the petroleum industry, they eventually settled in Acadiana, where they raised their family and made lifelong friends. The consummate homemaker, Tammy was devoted to her husband and family. She was an avid reader and liked to use crayons for artwork. Tammy most enjoyed spending time with family, friends and her three pets, Jacques, Zeus and Teddy. Family meant everything to her; she leaves a legacy of love and will be deeply missed. Tammy is survived by her four children, son Brandon Idleman, of Youngsville and daughters Amber Idleman, also of Youngsville, Candelera Gary and her husband Bob, of New Iberia and Skyler Idleman, also of New Iberia; 11 grandchildren, Ethan Idleman, Kaiden Jackson, Verlin Idleman, Michael Gary, Junior Gary and his wife Sam, Tyler Idleman, Emmie Idleman, Jailyn Idleman, Kelsie Idleman, Hanson Idleman and Penelope Couvillion; 2 great-grandchildren, Presley and Isaliah Gary as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy; her parents, Verlin Burt Widdifield and Wanda Faye Ainsworth Widdifield and her sister, Donyshea Kaye Robertson. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Acadiana, especially Tammy's nurse, Laura, for the compassionate care given to Tammy and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tammy's name to Hospice of Acadiana, Inc. by mail at 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA, 70503, by phone at (337) 232-1234 or online at www.hospiceacadiana.com.
