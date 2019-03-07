Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tang Thi Thanh Van. View Sign

Tang Thi Thanh Van passed away March 2, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge after a brief illness. She was 85 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, Quan Tang and Bui Nguyen. Survivors include her brother Tang Minh Chau and his wife, Ngoc Nguyen; one cousin, Kim Anh Doyle; and nieces and nephews, Tang Minh Tri, Tang Minh Phuong, Tang Minh Thien, and Trang Tang Crowley. Van was born in Saigon, Vietnam on August 21, 1933. Bravely, she immigrated to the United States at 20 years old by herself. She made her way to the Midwest, earning her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Ohio University, eventually ending up in Lafayette, Louisiana. She worked for the St. Mary Parish School Board as a teacher and an administrator for more than 20 years prior to her retirement. Van was deeply loved by all in the Lafayette and Baton Rouge communities. She was tri-lingual, fluent in Vietnamese, French and English. She was an avid traveler, enjoying adventures both domestic and abroad. Her favorite journeys were to European destinations, including Italy, Greece, London, and Paris. In her free time, Van practiced T'ai Chi and loved animals. While no formal services are scheduled, the family will scatter her ashes in a private ceremony this summer. Memorial contributions made be made in Van's name to the animal shelter of your choice.

