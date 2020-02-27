A celebration of life in honor of Tara Rene Saucier, 43, will be held at a later date. Tara a native of Lafayette and a resident of Pensacola Fl. Was a loving mother grandmother and daughter, she passed away Sunday February 22, 2020. Survivors include her daughter Elizabeth Lambert; her father Patrick Lambert; and her four grandchildren Payton, Aubree, Dawson and Emmalynn Lambert. Tara was preceded in death by her mother Patricia Darbonne Lambert. Condolences may be sent to the Saucier family at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home 316 Youngsville hwy 337-837-9887 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020