Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at a 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Berchmans Catholic Church in Cankton for Taulise Courville, age 91, the former Taulise Foux, who passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Opelousas General Health System in Opelousas. Interment will be in St. John Berchmans Cemetery in Cankton. The Rev. Ken Domingue, pastor of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Ms. Courville was a native of Church Point and lived most of her life in Cankton. She was a parishioner of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church in Cankton where she was a member of the Ladies Altar Society. She was an Avon representative for many years and was also employed with Evangeline Downs for several years. Ms. Courville enjoyed cooking and having company over. She often said, "This is not to pay you, this is just a token of my appreciation." Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Madie Ruth, Ronald and Dale; caregivers, Eldine Benoit and husband, Ben, and Loycie Meche and wife, Shirley; one cousin, Gerald Faul and wife, Barbara; her sister-in-law, Virgie Foux; and numerous other loving nieces, nephews, friends and family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis Foux and the former Azalina Miller; her husband, Alvin "LuLu" Courville; and one brother, Alphonse Foux. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:30 a.m. Thursday until service time on Thursday. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.

4117 N. University Ave.

Carencro , LA 70520

