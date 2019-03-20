Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tayvien Francis. View Sign

Funeral services for Tayvien Francis will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at David's Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Kearn Alan Dooley officiating the services. Visitation will be held at David's of New Iberia on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of services at 1:00 PM. Tayvien, 3 months old, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:58 PM at Iberia Medical Center. Tayvien's family was blessed with almost three months with Tayvien, before he went to his heavenly home. Tayvien experienced holding hands with his mommy and daddy, hugs and kisses from his family, listening as his mommy and daddy sang him songs, and being told "I love you" an uncountable amount of times. He is survived by his father, Taylor Joseph Francis of New Iberia; his mother, Constance Purtle of New Iberia; his brother, Jayden Baudoin of Abbeville; his brother, Nigel Baudoin of Abbeville; his brother Channing Louviere of New Iberia and his brother, Kamden Francis of New Iberia.

1101 Trotter Street

New Iberia , LA 70563

Funeral Home David Funeral Home

1101 Trotter Street

New Iberia , LA 70563

(337) 369-6336

