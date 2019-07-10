A Mass of Christian Burial for Ted Allen Derise, Sr., age 62, will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church in Jeanerette with Fr. Mark Derise as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Beau Pre Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with the Recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 PM. Visitation will resume on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 1:45 PM. David Funeral Home of Jeanerette is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 10 to July 12, 2019