Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, 11 a.m. at Riverside Church of Christ in Lafayette, LA for Sis. Telecia Ardoin who passed on November 18, 2020. Interment will be held in Fountain Memorial Gardens of Lafayette, LA. Sis. Telecia Ardoin was born on December 13, 1927 to the late Aurelian and Rose Mae Lavine Ardoin in Ville Platte, Louisiana. She accepted Christ at the age of thirteen years old under the leadership of the late Reverand W.C. Frank in Ville Platte, Louisiana. Upon moving to Lafayette, Louisiana she united with the Washington Heights Church of Christ under the leadership of Brother Grandville Washington. She continued to serve as a Faithful member at Lafayette Church of Christ under the leadership of Minister Harold Alexander, Jr. She later moved to Houston Texas where she was employed as a care attendant for the Shannons and the Melton Families, She attended the Shady Acres Church of Christ while residing in Houston Texas. Upon retiring, she returned to Lafayette Louisiana and reunited with the Lafayette Church of Christ, where she was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ. She was employed at Kinchen Funeral Home in Lafayette where she was fondly known as the beloved "coffee lady". She leaves to cherish her memories, one brother Aaron Ardoin and his wife Joann of Houston Texas, sister-in-law Daisy Ardoin Skinner and husband Elvin of Beaumont Texas and her beloved Gregory, Deborah and Rachel Warren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, church family and friends. Telecia was preceded in death by her parents, nine brothers and seven sisters. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Riverside Church of Christ.

