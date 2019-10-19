Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terence Ronald "Ron" Chapman. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church for Terence Ronald (Ron) Chapman, 76, who passed away on Sunday, Oct 13, the feast day of Our Lady of Fatima He died at home with his wife at his side after a long, courageous battle with cancer. The Reverend Michael J. Russo will be the celebrant of the Mass. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Our Lady of Fatima Church on Wednesday, October 23 from 9:00 a.m until the time of service. The private inurnment will take place at a later date. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ryan Jones, Robert Chapman, Reese Chapman, Stephen Kramer, Stephen Gremillion, Don Gillam, Greg Broussard, Curtis Willingham. Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Roberta Sides Chapman his father, Leon Curtis Chapman, one brother, Fred Chapman, as well as Hootie, Cody and Ollie and first wife Carolyn Chapman. He is survived by his wife, Andrea Bertinot Chapman, daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Ryan Jones, and two grandchildren, Ava and Harrison Jones. He is also survived by two brothers, Robert Chapman and Reese Chapman. Ron was born in Lineville, Alabama on June 23, 1943. He was a graduate of Auburn University in pre-veterinarian studies (PVET). Before proceeding with his studies for Doctor of Veterinarian Medicine, he was inspired by the conflict in Vietnam to enlist in the MarCad Flight training program as a Marine Cadet. He was awarded his flight wings and was commissioned upon completion of flight training in 1964. As a fixed-wing and rotor-wing aviator he flew a Bronco OV-10 and Bell UH-1 helicopters with Special Marine Forces. Captain Chapman became a highly decorated Marine aviator. His many medals included the Distinguished Flying Cross of which he was most proud. At the time of Ron's death, his VMO-6 squadron was celebrating a reunion and the 244th birthday of the US Navy. Ron had many close friends of a lifetime from his military years including fellow pilots and "hooch" mates. Ron transitioned from military aviation to commercial aviation in 1969. As a pilot returning from service in Vietnam, he was employed by Petroleum Helicopters International (PHI) until retirement in 2016. He served for many years as manager of the largest civilian helicopter base in the world located in Morgan City, La. Ron married Andrea Bertinot of Sunset, La, in 1991 and they had 29 wonderful years together. They enjoyed their careers, gourmet cooking, gardening, photography and travel, especially through the vineyards and back roads of France. Ron's Christian faith was in the fiber of his being. It provided the calm in his soul, the peace in his heart and the love he had for every human being and every living creature. During the last years of his life he studied Catholicism and converted to the Holy Catholic Faith. His spiritual advisors were Father Michael J. Russo, Deacon Tim Marigos, and Darrell Hicks. The family would like to express their appreciation to Hospice of Acadiana, Dr Eugene Brierre and staff at Lourdes Oncology, and MD Anderson, Houston. The family would also like to thank special angels Ava and Harrison Jones who brought much joy and many smiles to Ron, Virginia Stuller, Linda Gremillion, Britany Ramirez, Rosie, Vivi and Jules Ramirez, Gay Chalpin Chance, Karen Hale, Dr Peggy Alciatore, Erin Ryan, Janice Gillam, Laura Schaub, Mona Stephan, Delorus Hopkins, Vivian St. Julian and the nurses and staff at Hospice of Acadiana for providing unending love, comfort and support. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Lafayette, La, 70503, or to , support.woundedwarriorproject.org> or to Acadiana Animal Aid (No-Kill animal welfare organization) or to Friends of the Lafayette Animal Shelter. Martin and Castille Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. "High Flight" by John Gillespie McGee, Jr. Oh! I have slipped the surly bone of earth, And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings; Sunward I've climbed and joined the tumbling mirth Of sun-split clouds - and done a hundred things You have not dreamed of - Wheeled and soared and swung High in the sunlit silence. Hovering there I've chased the silent wind along, and flung My eager craft through footloose halls of air…Up, up the long delirious burning blue I've topped the wind-swept heights with easy grace Where neither lark or even eagle flew - And, while with silent lifting mind I've trod The high untresspassed sanctity of space, Put out my hand and touched the face of God. "Semper Fi to a great Marine."

