Teresa ("Tita") Anne Tyus Lemoine came into this world March 8, 1953 in Greenville, South Carolina. After a valiant 7 year struggle with metastatic breast cancer she peacefully departed this world from home, surrounded by family members, on September 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Lawrence Lemoine Jr., their four children, Sarah Elaine, Joseph Lawrence III, Zachary Alan and Laura Anne; five grand-daughters Kassiel, Lilianne, Genevieve, Anneliese, and Jolie and, God willing, a grandson to arrive September 7, 2020; mother, Annie Laura Drake Tyus; brother Marion Edwin Tyus III and sister Heidi Elaine Tyus Porter. She was preceded in death by her father Marion Edwin Tyus; brother Marvin Lee Tyus and two little angels that did not quite make it to this world. Teresa was a talented musician and music teacher who during her long career played and taught piano, cello, guitar, choir at schools, played in symphonies and also gave private lessons at home. But her real love was always her family. Tita and her family express their heart-felt thanks for the outstanding care given to her by Drs. Ted Brierre, Gene Buller, the doctors at MD Anderson, Heart of Hospice and to the gentle home nurses who helped her and her family through her final weeks. She will be sorely missed. The world seems a little dimmer by her passage but she sprinkled it with plenty of new lights before she left. Good job Tita. Share your condolences and words of comfort with the family of Teresa Lemoine by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com.
