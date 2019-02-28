|
February 10, 1964 - February 19, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Kinchen Funeral Home in Lafayette for Terrance (Terry) Anderson, 52 years of age was called home on Tuesday February 19, 2019 at University Hospital Clinics. Interment will be held at Gethsemane Gardens following the funeral. Terrance was born on February 10, 1964 to the late Clarence "Sweety" Jones and Cheryl Ann "Tut" Comeaux. (Jessie Lee Comeaux) Terry was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, and most of all a father. He was gentle, kind, with a sense of humor out of this world. He had a passion for helping others and detailing cars. Although he loved his 32's, he loved his family even more. Terrance leaves fond memories to cherish in the hearts of his daughter, Kendra Joubert; grandson, Antonio Burke; stepson, Harold "Nu' Sam; six brothers, Dondia Anderson, Jessie Comeaux, Jamal (Kim) Comeaux, Kevin Sias, Noah Reed, and Quenton Jones; seven sisters, Darlene Sias, Tamonica (Wayburn) Chaisson, Chanda Comeaux, Amber Car-mouche, Elizabeth (Gerald) Milton, Felicia Robinson, Emma Reed, Al¬berta Jones, and Madonna Jones; mother-in-law, Dorothy Sam; favorite brother-in-law, John (Terrell) Sam; two best/favorite sisters-in-laws, Tonya (Robin) Broussard and Jenea Sam; one goddaughter, Comani Bonnet; aunts and uncles, Keith (Sandra) Zeno, Ethel (Byron) Comeaux, Laura Nor¬man, Barbara (Eugene) Broussard, Kim Bernard, Chris (Latina) Bernard, Kevin Bernard, Krystal (Daniel) Bonnet, Devonne (Carnealius) Francis, Deidra (Willie) Sampy, and Denise (Kenneth) Thomas; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his ex-wife, Dralishia Anderson-Hill; his daughter, Sharika Burke; his mom, Cheryl Ann Comeaux; his father, Clarence Jones; his brother, Jarvis Paul Sias, and Brian Jones; and his uncles, Kevin Ray Jones, and Clifton Zenon. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 7:00AM until time of service at 11:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrance "Terry" Anderson.
Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1011 N St Antoine St
Lafayette, LA 70501
(337) 235-1193
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|