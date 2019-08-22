Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrell Glenn Istre, Sr.. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Terrell Glenn Istre, Sr., 63, who passed away August 21, 2019 surrounded by his family in Sulphur. Rev. Rick Treece of the Apostolic Temple in Lake Charles will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 11:30 am to 10:00 pm and Saturday from 8:00 am to the time of service. Interment will be in LeBlanc Cemetery. Terry Istre was raised in a small town with two sisters and three brothers. Even though basketball was his favorite sport in school; at the age 16 he left his childhood behind to begin work to help with the finances and be more dependent. He was only 18 years of age when he met Ray Lee and Wilma Myers daughter, Mrs. Fay M. Istre and fell in love. Soon after they were married and raising a family as he continued to work and move forward in his own career. During the next 30 years all his time spent away from the workplace was taking and fully enjoying several vacations that expanded from the East Coast to the West Coast, Hawaii, Alaska, and down to the Caribbean Islands. He loved to enjoy his time at work, always laughing and maintaining a positive personality making himself a wonderful person to be around and a man that was admired and looked up to. Cooking was probably his best outlet after being disabled and losing his youngest son Charlie. After all he learned to cook from his mother, Mrs. Beatrice Istre, herself being remembered as one of the best. Terrell is survived by his wife of 45 years, Fay Myers Istre of Sulphur; one son, Terrell Glenn Istre, Jr. and his wife Sophie, Sulphur; one daughter, Bonnie Signorelli Fontenot and her husband Fred of Jennings; two sisters, Bonnie Dugas of Mermentau, and Lois Seaux and her husband Lane of Midland; three brothers, Mike Istre, and his wife Janet, Kenneth Istre and his wife Becky, and Ricky Istre and his wife Darla all of Mementau; ten grandchildren, Candace Murray, Jasi Hillhouse and her husband Darren, Christopher "Buddy" Murray, Raylee Istre, Terrell "Lil Man" Istre, III, Isaiah Istre, Kaiden Benoit, Chaston Townley, and Timi and Tomi Geerts; three great-grandchildren, Charlee, Myka, and Hayden; and two brothers-in-law, Lee Myers and his wife Cathy, Skippy Myers and his wife Paulette. He is preceded in death by one son, Charles Ray Istre; his parents; Charles and Beatrice Istre; and his brother-in-law, Lloyd Dugas; and his in-laws Ray Lee and Wilma Myers. Pallbearers will be Christopher Murray, Terrell Istre, III, Isaiah Istre, Kaiden Benoit, Chaston Townley, and Darren Hillhouse. Honorary pallbearer will be Tony LeBlanc.   Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

