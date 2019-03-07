Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Paul Hebert. View Sign

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist for Terry Paul Hebert, 68, who died peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, VF, Rector of Cathedral of St. John in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include his three daughters, Nicole Hebert Cart and her husband, Nick of Lafayette, Jacqueline Hebert of Lafayette, and Adrienne Hebert Foret and her husband, Chris of Lafayette; two sisters, Yvonne H. Latiolais and her husband, Ron of Lafayette and Nanette H. Rabalais of Lafayette; one brother, Barry J. Hebert of Prairieville; one grandson, Hughes N. Cart, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ada Monteleon Hebert and father, Hubert P. Hebert; the mother of his daughters, Denise Mire Hebert, and his brother-in-law, Ronnie Rabalais. Terry loved his family more than anything in the world. He selflessly raised three beautiful daughters and taught them the values of faith, family, and self-sacrifice. He was a part of everything they did- from dance revues to soccer, softball, and basketball games. He looked forward to Wednesday night dinners with his family at the Petroleum Club. His most recent role was his most beloved, that of "Papa Bear" to his dear grandson, Hughes. Terry was an avid kayak fisherman. He was a member of the Lafayette Kayak Fishing Club and Coastal Conservation Association. He could often be found at Pack & Paddle rigging his latest kayak or on the water trying to reel in a big red. His absence will be greatly felt by all who knew him, as he was a once in a lifetime kind of guy. Pallbearers will be Nick Cart, Chris Foret, Barry Hebert, Evan Hebert, Ron Latiolais, Chris Rabalais, and Matt Rabalais. Honorary Pallbearer will be Henry Hebert. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Sunday from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and will continue on Monday from 8:00 A.M. until time of services. A Rosary will be prayed Sunday at 7:00 P.M. by Brady LeBlanc in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Hebert's name to Catholic Charities of Acadiana, 405 St John St, Lafayette, LA 70502.

