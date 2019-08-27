Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Terry William Lewis, age 63, who passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Amelia Manor Nursing Home in Lafayette. Mr. Lewis was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. He owned and operated T & T Machine on Gloria Switch Rd. and Cajun Machine in Broussard. Terry enjoyed listening to the Blues and playing the piano and the keyboard. Survivors include two daughters, Lindsay Lewis and her life partner, Katrina Dominguez, of Alexandria and Teri Lewis of Lafayette; and one sister, Debbie Gallaghar of Carencro. He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Lewis. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 11:00 a.m. Thursday until service time on Thursday. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Jeff Tyler for all he has done for the family. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019