A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for Tessie Lynn Dooley, 55, who passed away on February 17, 2020. Father Paul Bienvenu will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery. Tessie, a resident of Duson, was the daughter of Michael Broussard and the former Doris Meaux. She attended Acadiana High School, Class of 1983, where she was a stellar athlete in multiple sports. Tessie always had a keen eye for detail and was meticulous in everything she did. She loved her annual family trips, fishing and crabbing. Tessie was very family oriented, but her grandchildren were the apple of her eye! She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Rickey Dooley; daughter, Jade Foreman; sons, Blaine Dooley and Cody Dooley; grandchildren, Cooper Weldon and Ryder Devillier; father, Michael Broussard; brother, Darren Broussard (Pam); sister, Selina Broussard; and brother, Guy Broussard. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Meaux Broussard. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Blaine Dooley, Cody Dooley, Adam Broussard, Brittney Duhon, Guy Broussard and Matt Devillier.

