Service Information

David Funeral Home
1101 Trotter Street
New Iberia , LA 70563
(337)-369-6336

Visitation
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
David Funeral Home
1101 Trotter Street
New Iberia , LA 70563

Visitation
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
David Funeral Home
1101 Trotter Street
New Iberia , LA 70563

Funeral service
11:00 AM
David Funeral Home
1101 Trotter Street
New Iberia , LA 70563

Obituary

Funeral Services for Thelma Jane "Jannie" Miller, age 84, will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in David Funeral Home Chapel, 1101 Trotter Street with Pastor Rocky Good officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM in the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 8:00 AM until service.

Jannie went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 8:47 AM at her daughter's home in New Iberia. She was a sales clerk in the dry cleaning business, enjoyed crocheting, quilting and Mardi Gras. Jannie's favorite pastime included yard sales and dancing the jitterbug, at which she was very good.

Survivors include her children, Pamela Williams of Eunice, Sandra Ruiz and husband Frank of New Iberia, Katherine Courville and husband Bernard of Eunice and Shannon Taylor and wife Jodie of Clover, SC; Daughter in - law Ginger Taylor wife of Tony of Farmington; grandchildren, Glenn Williams and wife Lisa, Phillip Williams, Ashley Rodemann and husband Jack, Amber Nichols and husband Jason, Aaron LeMaire and wife Sarah, Derek LeMaire and wife Lucy, Desiree Thibodeaux, Tiana Courville, Amanda Gonzales, Blake Taylor, Zachary Taylor, Jadelyn Taylor and Shane Taylor; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; her many friends who will miss her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur D. Taylor of eighteen years; parents, Reuben Nelson and Goldie Randall Nelson; son, David Taylor; son , Anthony "Tony" Taylor; brother, Leo "Lucky" Nelson.

David Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2020

