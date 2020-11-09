Theodore Joseph Modica Jr., age 83 of Broussard, La., passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Camelot of Broussard Nursing Facility. He was born August 29, 1937 in New Orleans, La. to the late Theodore J. and Antoinette Modica Sr. Mr. Modica was married for 58 years to his loving wife Sandra "Sandy" Modica and had three children Sidney, Theodore and Patricia. Ted met Sandy at Camp Pendleton during their service in the United States Marine Corps.He also served during peacetime in Okinawa, Japan. His surviving family members include his wife, Sandy; daughter-in-law Vincentia "Loli" Modica, wife of Sidney; son, Theodore L. Modica (Beth); daughter Patricia A. Workman; sister Annette M. Ferrara; and grandchildren Vincenza Roques, Kenny Roques (Michelle), Stephen Roques (Amanda), Joshua Conard, Michael Modica, Connie Modica, Peter Modica, Joshua Modica,and Jacqueline "Jax" Workman. Ted is proceeded in death by his parents, his brother Stephen F. Modica and unexpectedly by his son, Sidney J. Modica who went to be be with the Lord in 2019. Ted was a graduate of Redemptorist High School in New Orleans where he played football for the RAMS. He also enjoyed following the New Orleans Saints. After his military service, he shared his joy of sports, service and recreation with many Kenner, La. families through his voluntary involvement with the Butch Duhe Lions playground. He was coach to many teams, and a Men's club and Booster group member. In Ted's multi-decade hardware associate career, until his retirement from Stanford's True Value Hardware Center in 2005, he was instrumental in keeping many people's lives in good repair. Ted was also actively involved with the Kenner Central Lions Club and Lafayette Lions Club. He served in various cabinet positions in both clubs helping to achieve local, state and international Lions Club accolades. Formal memorial arrangements will not be scheduled due to health and safety concerns for the families. Relatives and friends are invited to send notes of sympathy and encouragement to his wife Sandy Modica, c/o Camelot of Broussard, 418 Albertson Pkwy, Broussard, LA 70518, and to the families through email and social forums. A point of contact for email is ted@shallowden.com
(Ted Modica). In lieu of flowers: Donations may be made online in honor of Mr. Modica to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1700, Chicago, IL, 60601. http://www.alz.org/join_the_cause_donate.asp.