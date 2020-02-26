Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Agnes Campo Groves. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa Agnes Campo Groves, a native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Lafayette, LA for over 65 years, died on February 20, 2020 at her residence. Theresa was a woman of deep and abiding faith in God and was totally devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Grandma T". When Theresa was 9 years of age her mother died and she was subsequently raised by loving family members, including her grandmother Pauline Reina Coniglio and her aunts Katie and Josephine. The world lost one of the kindest people anyone could ever know. Theresa was a very compassionate person, who was constantly caring for others and reaching out to people with words of encouragement, support and prayers. She possessed a great sense of humor and leaves a lasting legacy of service to all who knew and loved her. Theresa was a member of Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community, Inc. for over 50 years, Acadian Civitan Club and was a "Sweetheart" of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She found enjoyment in listening to beautiful music, traveling, and cooking for her family and friends. She is survived by two sons: William D. Groves, Jr. and wife Anne and Bryan S. Groves, of Lafayette, LA; two daughters Barbara and husband Joseph, J. Cefalu, Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA and Briana and husband Randal S. Coleman of Lafayette, LA. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Brent M. Coleman, Natalie C. Gonzalez, Lauren M. Coleman, William L. Groves, Joseph J. Cefalu, III, Leslie C. Godeaux, Stephanie C. Jordan, Tanya C. Pritchard and Jolynn C. Sloane. Theresa is also survived by two sisters Phyllis Campo-Giuffre and Constance C. Parke and husband Michael and one brother Dr. Nicholas J. Campo, Jr. and wife, Mary. Other survivors include 17 great-grandchildren. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband William D. Groves, Sr., parents Sophie Coniglio Campo and Nicholas J. Campo, Sr., stepmother Josephine C. Campo, her maternal grandmother, Pauline Reina Coniglio and her grandfather, Luciano Coniglio, daughter-in-law Dodi Barron Groves, great-granddaughter, Anna G. Jordan, and brother Frank J. Campo, Jr. and wife, Jean. Serving as pallbearers will be Brent Coleman, Joseph J. Cefalu, III, Antoine Godeaux, Greg Hollier, Michael LeBlanc and Daniel Falcon. Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph J. Cefalu, Jr., Randal S. Coleman, Micheal DeHarde, William L. Groves, Michael Jordan. Visitation at Delhomme Funeral Home, located at 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA. will be observed on February 29 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers. Interment will immediately follow at the Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery located on 2111 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70508. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70503. Personal condolences may be sent to the Groves family at Theresa Agnes Campo Groves, a native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Lafayette, LA for over 65 years, died on February 20, 2020 at her residence. Theresa was a woman of deep and abiding faith in God and was totally devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Grandma T". When Theresa was 9 years of age her mother died and she was subsequently raised by loving family members, including her grandmother Pauline Reina Coniglio and her aunts Katie and Josephine. The world lost one of the kindest people anyone could ever know. Theresa was a very compassionate person, who was constantly caring for others and reaching out to people with words of encouragement, support and prayers. She possessed a great sense of humor and leaves a lasting legacy of service to all who knew and loved her. Theresa was a member of Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community, Inc. for over 50 years, Acadian Civitan Club and was a "Sweetheart" of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She found enjoyment in listening to beautiful music, traveling, and cooking for her family and friends. She is survived by two sons: William D. Groves, Jr. and wife Anne and Bryan S. Groves, of Lafayette, LA; two daughters Barbara and husband Joseph, J. Cefalu, Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA and Briana and husband Randal S. Coleman of Lafayette, LA. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Brent M. Coleman, Natalie C. Gonzalez, Lauren M. Coleman, William L. Groves, Joseph J. Cefalu, III, Leslie C. Godeaux, Stephanie C. Jordan, Tanya C. Pritchard and Jolynn C. Sloane. Theresa is also survived by two sisters Phyllis Campo-Giuffre and Constance C. Parke and husband Michael and one brother Dr. Nicholas J. Campo, Jr. and wife, Mary. Other survivors include 17 great-grandchildren. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband William D. Groves, Sr., parents Sophie Coniglio Campo and Nicholas J. Campo, Sr., stepmother Josephine C. Campo, her maternal grandmother, Pauline Reina Coniglio and her grandfather, Luciano Coniglio, daughter-in-law Dodi Barron Groves, great-granddaughter, Anna G. Jordan, and brother Frank J. Campo, Jr. and wife, Jean. Serving as pallbearers will be Brent Coleman, Joseph J. Cefalu, III, Antoine Godeaux, Greg Hollier, Michael LeBlanc and Daniel Falcon. Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph J. Cefalu, Jr., Randal S. Coleman, Micheal DeHarde, William L. Groves, Michael Jordan. Visitation at Delhomme Funeral Home, located at 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA. will be observed on February 29 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers. Interment will immediately follow at the Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery located on 2111 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70508. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70503. Personal condolences may be sent to the Groves family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close