Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Church Point (693 N. Main St, Church Point, LA 70525) for Theresa Ann Douresseaux, age 65, the former Theresa Woods, who passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Opelousas General Health System. Interment will be in Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Cemetery #2. The Rev. Emmanuel Awe, pastor of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Church Point, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Douresseaux was a native of Carencro and a resident of Church Point, where she was a parishioner of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church. She was employed as a cook with Ruth's Chris Steak House for 31 years. Theresa was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She and her husband, Joseph, lived out the last years of her life side-by-side, never for an instant being without each other. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Joseph Douresseaux of Church Point; her mother, Olivia Woods of Church Point; three daughters, Kristie Raye Saine and her husband, Larry, of Houston, Celeste Ann Alfred and her husband, Tony, of Church Point, and Bridgette A. Miller and her husband, Andrew, of Miami; five brothers, Shelton Alfred, Sr. and his wife, Mary Ann, Russell Woods, Sr. and his wife, Melinda, Harry Lee Woods, Sr. and his wife, Priscilla, Tony James Alfred, Sr. and his wife, Celeste, all of Church Point, and Key Marshell and his wife, Savannah, of Carencro; three sisters, Lorena Wheeler and her husband, Sammy, of Church Point, her Goddaughter, Mona Perrodin, and Nicole Young and her husband, Clifton, all of Opelousas; a brother-in-law, Leo Amos of Lafayette; and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Jeffery Woods; and a sister, Barbara Amos. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the church. The family requests that visiting hours be observed Saturday at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church (693 N Main St, Church Point, LA 70525) from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church. Pallbearers will be Tony Alfred, Sr., Ricky Douresseaux, Shelton Alfred, Sr., Kenneth Douresseaux, Key Alfred, and Harry Woods, Sr. Honorary pallbearers will be Russell Woods, Sr., Patrick Douresseaux, CJ Douresseaux, Sr., and Larry Saine. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.