A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Theresa Gary Venable, 84, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her residence. The family requests that visiting hours be observed on Saturday, January 25, 2020 beginning at 11 AM until time of Memorial Service at 1 PM at Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA. Theresa was known for her quick wit. Everyone always knew where they stood with her. She was known for telling it like it is. She had many roles in her lifetime, known to many as aunt Theresa, Nanny, Mother Theresa, Granny and most importantly, Mama. She was a great cook. No one ever left her house hungry, as you can tell by our waistlines. Theresa loved playing cards, French music, boiled crawfish, a cold beer and most of all she loved and cherished time spent with her family. Theresa leaves a legacy of love with her daughter, Pat V. Stokley; two sons Kirk Venable (Jodie) and Troy Venable (Janice); three grandchildren Casey Lavergne (Amanda), Stacey Venable (Chris) and Brent Venable; six great grandchildren, Lilian, Esme', Chloe, Lola, Isla, Raiyna and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband Earl Venable; parents; Wilfred and Elucia Gary; brother Willey Gary (Rita), sister; Olita Jackson and son John Earl Venable. Ms. Venable and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020

