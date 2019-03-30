Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Hebert Suire. View Sign

Funeral Services for Theresa Hebert Suire, 89, will be 11:00AM Monday April 1, 2019 at David Funeral Home of Erath. Interment will follow in Hebert Cemetery in Perry. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath Sunday March 31, 2019 from 10:00AM until 9:00PM. Visitation will resume Monday from 8:00AM until service time. Theresa, born in Perry, and a resident of Erath, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at her residence. She, along with her husband Big John Suire, founded, owned and operated Big John's Seafood Patio in Erath. She loved to travel and spend time with her family. She also loved to play cards, work crossword puzzles, have sleepovers with her grandchildren and play solitaire on her computer. She is survived by her children; Garlen Suire and his wife Jackie of Erath, Wendy Stoute and her husband Tommy of Erath, and Byron Suire and his wife Mary of Missouri, a sister; Annie Lou Friou of Delcambre, her grandchildren; Kurt, Trent, Shannon, Tabatha, Nicole, Jonathan, Rachel, Gabrielle, Tommy Jr., Erica, Mickey, Toni, Dillon, Jessi, Elizabeth, and Becci, 35 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband John G. Suire, her parents Clemay and Adonia Hebert, her son John Glynn Suire, her brothers Dalton Hebert Sr., Floyd Hebert Sr., and Preston Doyce Hebert, and 2 sisters, Edith Granger and Rose Hebert. Serving as her Pallbearers will be Tommy Stoute Jr, Kurt Suire, Trent Suire, Dillon Suire, Jonathan Suire, and Jeremy Romero. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will John Stoute and Parker Romero. The family would like to sincerely thank Sundra Trahan, her devoted caretaker, along with her Hospice of Acadiana nurse, Whitney Credeur. Condolences may be made to the family at Funeral Services for Theresa Hebert Suire, 89, will be 11:00AM Monday April 1, 2019 at David Funeral Home of Erath. Interment will follow in Hebert Cemetery in Perry. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath Sunday March 31, 2019 from 10:00AM until 9:00PM. Visitation will resume Monday from 8:00AM until service time. Theresa, born in Perry, and a resident of Erath, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at her residence. She, along with her husband Big John Suire, founded, owned and operated Big John's Seafood Patio in Erath. She loved to travel and spend time with her family. She also loved to play cards, work crossword puzzles, have sleepovers with her grandchildren and play solitaire on her computer. She is survived by her children; Garlen Suire and his wife Jackie of Erath, Wendy Stoute and her husband Tommy of Erath, and Byron Suire and his wife Mary of Missouri, a sister; Annie Lou Friou of Delcambre, her grandchildren; Kurt, Trent, Shannon, Tabatha, Nicole, Jonathan, Rachel, Gabrielle, Tommy Jr., Erica, Mickey, Toni, Dillon, Jessi, Elizabeth, and Becci, 35 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband John G. Suire, her parents Clemay and Adonia Hebert, her son John Glynn Suire, her brothers Dalton Hebert Sr., Floyd Hebert Sr., and Preston Doyce Hebert, and 2 sisters, Edith Granger and Rose Hebert. Serving as her Pallbearers will be Tommy Stoute Jr, Kurt Suire, Trent Suire, Dillon Suire, Jonathan Suire, and Jeremy Romero. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will John Stoute and Parker Romero. The family would like to sincerely thank Sundra Trahan, her devoted caretaker, along with her Hospice of Acadiana nurse, Whitney Credeur. Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of the arrangements 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533 (337) 937-0405. Funeral Home David Funeral Home - Erath

209 East Putnam Street

Erath , LA 70533

(337) 937-0405 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close