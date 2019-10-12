Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Irma Guillory Gradney. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa Irma Guillory Gradney passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Baton Rouge on October 10, 2019 following her long and courageous battle with cancer. Theresa was born on November 13, 1943 in Lawtell, LA to Felton Guillory and Estella Broussard Guillory. She was a devout Roman Catholic for her entire life and in constant prayer and dedication to the Blessed Mother. She graduated from Carter G. Woodson High School in Lawtell. At a young age, Theresa's mother taught her to sew, which would become her lifetime profession. She retired in 2012 after working as a seamstress for over 25 years with various retail stores, including Goudchaux's, Maison Blanche, and Antoinette's Bridal Shoppe. Theresa had a love for enjoying and creating beautiful things and using her gifts and talents to help others; whether it was painting a landscape for her family, planting beautiful flowers, cooking and baking delicious foods and treats for others, or helping her neighbors and friends with clothing alterations. Theresa's sweet, gentle and strong spirit made her a friend to all, as she made lasting friendships with many throughout the years. Her greatest joys in her life were her family and friends. On February 19, 1966, Theresa married the love of her life, Calvin Gradney, and they moved to Lafayette, LA. They were faithfully married for 34 years until Calvin's death in 2000. First and foremost, Theresa was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She treasured her three children and three grandchildren, and embraced every moment with them; always wanting to prepare grand feasts for the holidays and enjoy outings with her family. Theresa is survived by her three children: Mark Gradney and his partner, Diana Toscano of Humble, TX; Clark Gradney and his wife, Julia of Denham Springs, LA; and Charlene Gradney of Baton Rouge, LA; three grandchildren: Kenzie Gradney, Jace Gradney, and Zariah Gradney; three siblings: Delman Guillory and his wife, Irma of Lafayette, LA; Ida Arceneaux and her husband, Jack of Opelousas, LA; and Abner Guillory and his wife, Fatima of Madisonville, LA; and sister-in-law, Susan Gradney Hessel of Houston, TX., and a host of others, to include nieces, nephews, cousins, family, friends and neighbors. The family would like to thank all those who cared for her through her illness, including Hospice of Baton Rouge and her private caregivers, Ms. Thelma Christoff and Ms. Debra Samuel, all of whom helped to ensure her last days were filled with peace and comfort. Please join us in celebrating Theresa's life on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at a time pending in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 818 12th St, Lafayette, LA 70501. Burial will follow in Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location, 330 St. Landry Street, Lafayette, LA 70503, on Tuesday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A rosary will be prayed Tuesday evening at 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at Martin & Castille at a time pending. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70806, in Theresa's honor or to your local non-profit hospice organization. Please join us in celebrating Theresa's life on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at a time pending in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 818 12th St, Lafayette, LA 70501. Burial will follow in Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location, 330 St. Landry Street, Lafayette, LA 70503, on Tuesday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A rosary will be prayed Tuesday evening at 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at Martin & Castille at a time pending. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70806, in Theresa's honor or to your local non-profit hospice organization. 