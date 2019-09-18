Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Jones Fisher. View Sign Service Information Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home 2845 S Union Street Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-942-2638 Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa Jones Fisher, September 3, 1923 – September 18, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 for Theresa Jones Fisher at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington. Father Matthew Higginbotham will officiate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Theresa Jones Fisher, age 96 and a resident of Washington, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. Theresa was a devout Catholic and long-time parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She worked many years as a Surgical Nurse at Opelousas General Health Systems. In the past, Theresa serviced as a hospice volunteer. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and bird hunting. Theresa mostly loved the time spent with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her sons, Arthur Joseph "AJ" Fisher of Lafayette and Robert Louis "Bobby" Fisher and his wife, Harriet of Opelousas; daughter, Marie Theresa "Tessie" Pitre and her husband, Glenn of Washington; daughter-in-law, Lynn Soileau Fisher of Washington; brothers, Bernard "Bozo" Jones and his wife, Joyce and Curry Jones and his wife, Anne, both of Washington; sister, Betty Fruge of Washington; grandchildren, Toni Chow and her husband, Jimmy, Joey Fisher, Scotty Fisher and his wife, Kristein, Cory Fisher and his wife, Patrice, Angie Pitre, Richard Pitre and his wife, Wendy, Heidi Pelloquin and her husband, Derek and Kacy Fisher; great-grandchildren, Chris and Mitch Chow, Ashley and Tiffany Fisher, Sarah, Brody and Abby Fisher, Samie Jo Fisher and Logan Pelloquin; and great-great-grandchild, Isolde Annalee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Whitmore "Duggie" Fisher, Sr.; parents, Houston and Onezia Devillier Jones; son, Julian Whitmore "Jack" Fisher, Jr.; grandson, Mickey Pitre; daughter-in-law, Frankie Briley Fisher; brothers, Kirley "Kurt" Jones, Duffy Jones, Joseph Blanchard Jones and Leon Lionel Jones; sisters, Amazie Cahanin, Thelma Dupre, Ruby Guidry, Neva Johnson and Elsie Mae Jones. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. in the Skip Montet Chapel at LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening. Visitation will continue on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Pallbearers will be Bobby Fisher, Kacy Fisher, Cory Fisher, Scotty Fisher, Joey Fisher and Richard Pitre. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at Theresa Jones Fisher, September 3, 1923 – September 18, 2019. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019

