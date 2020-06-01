Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette, for Theresa Verret Gautreaux, 91, who passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Covenant Nursing Home in New Orleans. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Deacon Adam Conque will conduct the funeral services. Theresa was the mother of Judy Arceneaux, New Orleans; Jackie Gautreaux, Lafayette (deceased) and Vickie Escude, Carencro (deceased). At time of death she was living in New Orleans, LA at Covenant Nursing Home. She was a grandmother to Jamie Couvillion, Tatum Bourque, Summer Escude, Gillian Rabalais, Gabriel Escude, Jackie Gautreaux, Derrick, Gautreaux, Jared Gautreaux. She loved her great children and talked of all of them often. She was a lifelong resident of Lafayette and St. Martinville. Theresa worked many years at both Trappey's and Cajun Chef Canning Companies. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and her family was always first in her life. Theresa loved all things beautiful, like birds, flowers and gardens. She enjoyed cooking and family gatherings. But spending time and doing for her family was her favorite. She will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Joseph Gautreaux; one daughter, Vickie Gautreaux Escudé; one son, Jackie Gautreaux; grandson, Jermiah Escudé; her parents, Avie and Adelia Verret. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the family to the staff of Covenant Nursing Home in New Orleans for their excellent care and dedication to making her safe and happy. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.