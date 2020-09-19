Funeral services for Dr. Thomas A. Nevitt, Ed.D., 98, will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church in Lafayette. Dr. Nevitt died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Reverend Stephen Pellessier, Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of Wisdom, in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. For family members and friends who are unable to attend on September 22, 2020, at 10:00 AM the service will be live-streamed to a Memorial Facebook Group dedicated to Dr. Thomas A. Nevitt. To join the group, click the link below and then "join group". The video will appear on this group at service time 10:00 AM. You may also share memories, pictures and condolences to the family in this group. Facebook link: www.facebook.com/groups/thomasnevitt/
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marjorie Johnson Nevitt. Survivors include three sons, William "Bill" Nevitt and his wife, Lee Wilfert of Crowley, Thomas Nevitt, II and his wife, Diana Nevitt of Houston, Texas and Dale S. Nevitt and his wife, Yvette LaFleur of Lafayette; seven grandchildren, Todd W. Nevitt, Ryan J.W. Nevitt, Sam Nevitt, Jackson Nevitt, Steve Nevitt, Thomas A. Nevitt, III and Caitlin Nevitt; four great grandchildren, Anthony Nevitt, Savanah Nevitt, Alza and Emile Nevitt and numerous nieces and nephews. A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of his life, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy in WWII. Mr. Nevitt graduated from the Ahrens Vocational-Technical High School in Louisville, Kentucky, as a Salutatorian in 1940. His Bachelor of Science degree was awarded in 1950, from the University of Kentucky with a major in Production Management. While attending college he worked as a Linotype operator for the Louisville Courier. He was awarded a Master of Education degree in 1954, from Indiana University. He then served as an Assistant Professor at Indiana State University until he moved his family to Lafayette in 1955, accepting a teaching position at the University of Southwestern Louisiana (ULL).While teaching at ULL he continued his education at Indiana University in a doctoral program and was awarded a Doctor of Education degree in 1966. After receiving his Doctoral degree, Dr. Nevitt became Professor and Head of the Department of Industrial and Technical Education at ULL. Following his retirement from teaching at ULL in 1980, he continued his printing business, Print Media, pursuing his lifelong love of the printing profession. He was one of the founding owners of Camp Choctaw, a day camp for youngsters age 6 to 16, established in 1957 and continuing through the late 60's. His professional organization affiliations include, The American Vocational Association, American Industrial Arts Teachers, Phi Delta Kappa (Professional Organization of Educators), Beta Gamma Sigma (The International Business Honor Society), U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Acadiana Association of Printers and Lithographers and the National Association of the Self Employed. Pallbearers will be Todd W. Nevitt, Ryan J.W. Nevitt, Sam Nevitt, Jackson Nevitt, Steve Nevitt, Caitlin Nevitt and Thomas A. Nevitt, III. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed Monday at 6:00 PM by Brady Leblanc in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
