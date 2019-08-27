Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas A. Soulier. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home Of Lafayette 316 Youngsville Highway Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-837-9887 Visitation 9:00 AM David Funeral Home 316 Youngsville Highway Lafayette , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Broussard , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas A Soulier, March 23, 1967- August 22, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas A. Soulier will be held Thursday August 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Broussard. Visitation will be held Thursday August 29, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Thomas A Soulier, 52, a resident of Cypress, Texas and a native of Broussard, Louisiana, passed away Wednesday, August 22nd in his home. He was born on March 23, 1967 in Lafayette, the son of Eugene Soulier and Orenell Chauvin Soulier. Thomas is survived by his loving mother, Orenell Chauvin Soulier; four brothers, Eddie Soulier of Youngsville, Benny Soulier and wife Staci Soulier of Lafayette, Jerry Soulier of Broussard, Charlie Soulier and wife Vickie Soulier of Youngsville; half sisters Renee Bellow and husband Jim of Broussard, and Mary Gilley and husband George of Broussard; and a special girl, Kasie Guarisco of Baton Rouge. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene E Soulier and Nephew, Aaron P Soulier. Thomas lived life to the fullest at every opportunity, however he was very deeply rooted in his work and thoroughly enjoyed performing to the best of his ability. Through his success, he was a wonderful provider for his family and enjoyed having the nicest things in life. Thomas loved visiting with family to catch up and reminisce of his childhood growing up in a household with 4 brothers. On the weekends, Thomas loved taking joy rides in his boat or on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He also sparked an interest for electronics and built many computers from scratch. But if you would ask him, the sun rose and set in the lives of his family, friends and his dog, Bregie. Visitation will take place at David Funeral Home on Thursday, August 29th, 2019 starting at 9am until service. Following visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Broussard Louisiana. Thomas will be laid to rest at Lafayette Memorial Park. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019

