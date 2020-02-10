Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Albert William Schaal. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Thomas Albert William Schaal, 81, who passed away Sunday, February 2nd at Louisiana Extended Care Hospital of Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Thursday, February 13th from 9:00 am until the time of service at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Reverend Weldon Moak of Lafayette will officiate. Thomas was born May 24, 1938, in Somerville, NJ and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. A proud veteran, he served in the United States Army and held the rank of Chief Warrant Officer. During his tours in the Vietnam conflict, he flew helicopters and received several awards and medals including 16 Air Medals, The Bronze Star and the Distinguished Flying Cross, among others. After the Army, Thomas flew helicopters for Southern Airways in Texas and South America. After returning to the states with his family, he was a pilot for Petroleum Helicopters Inc. (PHI) for 30 years before retiring. During his time off from flying, he enjoyed wildlife rehabilitation work with his wife. Thomas' hobbies were taxidermy, guns, fishing, cooking, his salt water aquarium and hunting. He loved playing his accordion the best he could and making crazy email videos. Flying was still his number one passion. Thomas is survived by two daughters, Sandi Noble (Allen) of Scott and Virginia Schaal of Broussard; two sons, Ronald Schaal (Barbara) of New Jersey and John Schaal of Youngsville; a sister-in-law, Jo Ann Carey (Peter) of Lafayette; seven grandchildren, Carey Schaal (David) of Rayne, Veronica Noble (Dustan) of Duson, Brooke Noble (Dylan) of Scott, Lucian Schaal of Scott, Raelynne Schaal of Scott, Rebecca Perryman (John) of Medford, MA and Tracey Benoit (Craig) of Lafayette; nine great-grandchildren, Stephenie, Keely, Nathan, Damian, Melrose, JoDee, Noah, Wyatt and Maeve; one great-great-granddaughter, Adilynn and numerous dear friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Thomas' name to the Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard by mail at PO Box 90456, Lafayette, LA, 70509, by phone at 337-873-1526 or online at www.avhonorguard.com.

