A 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas, on Friday, July 26, 2019, for Thomas B. Schexnayder, 69, who died on Monday, July 22, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Opelousas. Reverend Monsignor Russell J. Harrington, Pastor of St. Landry Catholic Church will serve as Celebrant of the Mass and conduct the funeral services. Thomas is survived by his daughter, Claire Catherine Black and her husband, Kerry; his two sisters, Kathy Schexnayder Gauthier and Anne Schexnayder Hebert; his beloved granddaughter, Grace Elizabeth Owens; his niece, Elli Bourque, and his nephew, Bryan Hebert. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Adam Schexnayder and Marilyn Halphen Schexnayder; maternal grandparents, Louis Bryan and Eleanor Halphen, and his paternal grandparents, Camille and Grace Schexnayder. An Opelousas native, Tom graduated from the Academy of the Immaculate Conception (AIC) in 1968. He was proud to be an Eagle Scout and later became a Scout Leader. He graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana (UL) in civil engineering in 1973, and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Tom's professional career took him around the world, and he made his home: Mechanicsburg, PA, Atlanta, GA, and Richmond, VA before retiring to Lafayette in 2010. During his travels, he developed his love of food, art, and architecture. He was an avid gourmet cook, liked fishing with family and friends, and traveling abroad. Tom was known for his generosity and will be missed by his family and friends. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Landry Catholic Church, 1020 Main Street, Opelousas, Louisiana, 70570, in memory of Thomas B. Schexnayder. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5 PM to 7 PM and on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 8 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed Thursday evening at 6 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

