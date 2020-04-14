Thomas Buchanan "Tommy" Yongue, 65, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by family on his back porch overlooking the pool. Tommy was born on July 28, 1954 in Lafayette and grew up Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, the son of Dr. Ernest and Virginia Olivier Yongue. He graduated from St. Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis, MS and attended the University of Southern Louisiana (USL). Tommy, a resident of Lafayette, LA for 30 years, was a wonderful Husband, Father, Brother and Friend to all. He will be remembered for his wonderful spirit and big smile. Tommy was a man that put others first, always. He traveled the country working for Hyatt Hotels where he met his beautiful Bride Hazelann in Indianapolis, IN. They settled in Lafayette where he was a salesman for Freshko Foodservice for 24 years. Tommy built himself a wonderful clientele and was involved in the Lafayette Restaurant Association (LRA). He also was a salesman for Bernard's Apiaries and we know everyone loves that honey, honey! Tommy enjoyed swimming as often as he could. He loved to celebrate life. Tommy and his family loved Mardi Gras and all of its celebrations. He was a member and Royal Duke of the Krewe Of Gabriel, the Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association and Les Brigands de Lafitte. He was an involved member of St. Pius X Church for 30 years where he served as an usher, in the Knights of Columbus, and on the St. Pius School Finance Committee. He was also involved in the Serra Club. He is survived by his wife, Hazelann; daughter, Sara Virginia Yongue; son, Richard Thomas Yongue; sisters, Francis Kellner, Dr. Marrelle Yongue (Gary), and Susan Hackett (Mike); brothers, James "Jimmy" Yongue (Pie), Paul Yongue (Penny), and Richard M. Yongue; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Ernest & Virginia Olivier Yongue; his brothers, Danny & Johnny Yongue; and his sister, Ann Yongue. Due to the current limitations on gatherings, there will be a private graveside burial Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. John Cemetery. A party celebrating his life will be held at a later date. Pallbearers will be Richard T. Yongue, Richard M. Yongue, Paul Yongue, Dudley Touchet, Steve Bernard and Jimbo Guilbeaux. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made in his honor to St. Stanislaus, 304 S. Beach Blvd, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 or Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Ste 200 Lafayette, LA 70503. The family would like to thank Dr. Philippe Prouet, the Staff at Acadiana Cancer Center, Lafayette General Hospital, Hospice of Acadiana especially his Nurse Jonathan Bourque, his brothers and sisters, and the many friends that have helped us through this time. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020.