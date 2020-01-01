Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Farley. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Lafayette , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Lafayette , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A 12:00 Noon Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Thomas Farley, 67, who died on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM and will continue on Saturday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist from 10:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed Friday evening by Brady LeBlanc at 6:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Reverend Andrew Schumacher, Parochial Vicar, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral services. Entombment will follow in St. John Cemetery. Thomas Farley departed this life on December 30, 2019 at his residence. He was 67 years old. He was born December 27, 1952, the second child of Mary Louise Aberer and Francis Michael "Frank" Farley. He was a native of Los Angeles, California and graduated from St. Francis High School in La Cañada Flintridge, CA. He went on to attend California State University at Los Angeles where he graduated with honors receiving both a Bachelor's and Master's degree. He had resided in the Lafayette area for 30 years where he worked as a geologist before retiring from Chevron Oil Company. He was preceded in death by his parents. Thomas is survived by his children: Amy Breaux and her husband, Scott Breaux of Lafayette, LA., Gretta Farley of Alpharetta, GA., Elizabeth DeCock and her husband, Andrew DeCock of Yuma, AZ., and Joseph Farley of Lafayette, LA. He has three grandchildren: Alexandra McGuire O'Dell and her husband, Ron O'Dell, of Youngsville, LA and Ayden Breaux of Lafayette, Louisiana. Another grandchild, Lucy DeCock, is to be expected in February 2020. He was affectionately called "Paco" by his grandchildren. His siblings included one brother, Joseph Farley of Bloomington, IN, and three sisters, Mary Frances Carlson and her husband, David Carlson of Moorpark, CA, Therese Kersten her husband, John Kersten of Moro Bay, CA and Patricia Terry and her husband the late, Bernard Terry of La Cañada Flintridge, CA. Thomas is also survived by 4 nieces: Meghan Hammel, Lindsey Boyd, Holly Schonau, and Katie Terry; 4 nephews: Patrick Farley, Andrew Kersten, Stephen Kersten, and Daniel Kersten, and a host of great nieces and nephews. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, camping, hiking, paddle boarding, going to the gym, having coffee with his old Chevron friends, and spending time with his family. He loved his children completely and with his whole heart. He was deeply devoted to his Catholic faith. Pallbearers will be Joseph T. Farley, Scott Breaux, Andrew DeCock, David Carlson, Joseph Farley, Jared Sonnier, Andy Nyugen, and Jacob Falgout. Farley, Scott Breaux, Andrew DeCock, David Carlson, Joseph Farley, Jared Sonnier, Andy Nyugen, and Jacob Falgout. Honorary Pallbearers will be John Kersten, Patrick Farley, Andrew Kersten, Steven Kersten, Daniel Kersten, Ron O'Dell and Gregg Roach.

