Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Glynn "Tom" Meredith Jr.. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral service will be held for Thomas "Tom" Glynn Meredith Jr. at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Delhomme Funeral Home on 1101 Bertrand in Lafayette, La. Visitation will begin on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Monday from 11:00 AM until time of service. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Tom, age 77, passed away peacefully at his residence on September 5, 2019, surrounded by his family after a five-year battle with cancer. A graduate of Lafayette High School, Tom was a proud Marine and served in the Marine Corps. He later attended USL where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Tom spent his career in the oilfield, starting with General Electric Motors in Houston, Texas, and then traveling to Tulsa, Oklahoma to serve as a salesman in oilfield equipment. Several years later, Tom started and founded Oilfield Pump and Equipment Company (O.P.E.C.O.) as President and CEO. He later obtained an Associate Degree of Law in Texas. During his career, Tom traveled throughout Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Mexico before venturing internationally to South America, Africa, Indonesia, and Trinidad; learned to speak several languages, including French, Spanish, and several dialects of African descent; and gained many lifelong friends. Tom lived life to the fullest, enjoying many hobbies including fishing, sailing/boating, motorcycling, model trains, and traveling. Tom also loved to entertain friends and family, having developed a knack for cooking, especially barbequing on his four grills. Tom was an avid football fan and followed the Houston Oilers, Dallas Cowboys, and the New Orleans Saints. Tom faithfully listened to Rush Limbaugh every day without fail even while on the road or during treatment. He was always quick to tell a story and/or a joke, relying heavily on his experiences, his many interests, and keen knowledge of history. Tom was born on March 12, 1942, in Franklin, LA, to Thomas Glynn Meredith and his wife Alva Jean. A longtime resident of the Lafayette area, Tom is survived by his wife, Barbara; son Brian, his wife Maria, and children, W, Taylor, Travis, Isabella, and Matthew; daughter, Shannon McMurray, her fiancé Jonathon, and children, Zack and Walker; son Thomas; son Troy and his daughter Madeline; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Evie; sister, Jean Ellen Marquez; sister Dianne Smith; and a great many nephews and nieces. He also enjoyed spending time with Barbara's family, especially her grandchildren. Tom is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Judy Beard, Karen Sadler, and Marilyn Sue Meredith. Pallbearers will be Travis Meredith, Troy Meredith, Thomas Meredith III, Zack McMurray, Walker Condrin, and Thomas Smith. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Dr. Eugene Brierre and Eric Buller, PA, with Our Lady of Lourdes Oncology; his personal nurse, Diane Stainburg; and Hospice of Acadiana. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation in honor of military personnel and first responders who have died in the line of duty. Delhomme Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of the arrangements, with visitation to be held at 1011 Bertrand Drive. You may contact the funeral home at (337) 235-9449 or sign the guest register book/send condolences at A funeral service will be held for Thomas "Tom" Glynn Meredith Jr. at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Delhomme Funeral Home on 1101 Bertrand in Lafayette, La. Visitation will begin on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Monday from 11:00 AM until time of service. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Tom, age 77, passed away peacefully at his residence on September 5, 2019, surrounded by his family after a five-year battle with cancer. A graduate of Lafayette High School, Tom was a proud Marine and served in the Marine Corps. He later attended USL where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Tom spent his career in the oilfield, starting with General Electric Motors in Houston, Texas, and then traveling to Tulsa, Oklahoma to serve as a salesman in oilfield equipment. Several years later, Tom started and founded Oilfield Pump and Equipment Company (O.P.E.C.O.) as President and CEO. He later obtained an Associate Degree of Law in Texas. During his career, Tom traveled throughout Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Mexico before venturing internationally to South America, Africa, Indonesia, and Trinidad; learned to speak several languages, including French, Spanish, and several dialects of African descent; and gained many lifelong friends. Tom lived life to the fullest, enjoying many hobbies including fishing, sailing/boating, motorcycling, model trains, and traveling. Tom also loved to entertain friends and family, having developed a knack for cooking, especially barbequing on his four grills. Tom was an avid football fan and followed the Houston Oilers, Dallas Cowboys, and the New Orleans Saints. Tom faithfully listened to Rush Limbaugh every day without fail even while on the road or during treatment. He was always quick to tell a story and/or a joke, relying heavily on his experiences, his many interests, and keen knowledge of history. Tom was born on March 12, 1942, in Franklin, LA, to Thomas Glynn Meredith and his wife Alva Jean. A longtime resident of the Lafayette area, Tom is survived by his wife, Barbara; son Brian, his wife Maria, and children, W, Taylor, Travis, Isabella, and Matthew; daughter, Shannon McMurray, her fiancé Jonathon, and children, Zack and Walker; son Thomas; son Troy and his daughter Madeline; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Evie; sister, Jean Ellen Marquez; sister Dianne Smith; and a great many nephews and nieces. He also enjoyed spending time with Barbara's family, especially her grandchildren. Tom is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Judy Beard, Karen Sadler, and Marilyn Sue Meredith. Pallbearers will be Travis Meredith, Troy Meredith, Thomas Meredith III, Zack McMurray, Walker Condrin, and Thomas Smith. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Dr. Eugene Brierre and Eric Buller, PA, with Our Lady of Lourdes Oncology; his personal nurse, Diane Stainburg; and Hospice of Acadiana. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation in honor of military personnel and first responders who have died in the line of duty. Delhomme Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of the arrangements, with visitation to be held at 1011 Bertrand Drive. You may contact the funeral home at (337) 235-9449 or sign the guest register book/send condolences at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close