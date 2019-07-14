Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas James Johnson. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mr. Thomas "Tommy" James Johnson, 81, who passed away on July 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Monsignor Douglas Courville, a family friend, will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Tommy was born in Lafayette, former resident of Dolores, CO, and a resident of Arnaudville, was the son of the late Emile Alonzo Johnson and the Theresa Delhomme Johnson. Professionally he worked at Standard Oil of Indiana/ Amoco Production Company as a Petroleum Engineer for over 20 years. Tommy formed Operators & Consulting Services Inc. with Oran Richard in 1989. Tommy went back to college and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Anthropology in 2000. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dianne Hebert Johnson; children, Thomas Johnson, II, Keith Johnson (Lisa), Liz Loomis (Robert), Britt Johnson; 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Paxton Emile Johnson, Jackie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emile and Theresa Johnson; and his son, Kipp Johnson. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of service. The recitation of the rosary will be at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Jason Loomis, Erik Loomis, Dane Loomis, Nicholas Johnson, Leah Johnson, Derek Johnson, Randall Johnson and Hunter Johnson. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Kenneth McCarron, Dr. Kevin Hargrave, Dr. Gus Ingraldi and Dr. Martin Ducote. Special Thanks to his caregivers Misty Broussard and Nurse Alyson Champagne. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Johnson's honor can be made to Hospice of Acadiana.

