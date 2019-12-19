Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Jefferson 'Tommy' Black Jr.. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Thomas "Tommy" Jefferson Black, Jr., 98, who passed away Thursday, November 26th in Houston, TX. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21st from 9:00 am until the time of service. Inurnment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Rev. Ray Swift, of First Baptist Church of Lafayette, will officiate. Thomas Jefferson Black, Jr., affectionately known as "Tommy", was born January 22, 1921, in Atlanta, GA and was a resident of Houston, TX at the time of his death. Raised in Atlanta, Tommy graduated from Boys High School of Atlanta and after high school was employed with Western Electric, a telecommunications company, from 1939 to 1942. In July of 1942, at the onset of WWII, Tommy enlisted with the U.S. Naval Service. A proud veteran, he served for four years in the US Navy as an Aviation Radioman Second Class during WWII. After his time in the service, Tommy worked again for Western Electric Co. for a total of 40 years as a supervisor in installation until his retirement in 1979. In 1947, Tommy met and married the love of his life, Ruth Kelly Black. He and Ruth moved to Lafayette in 1963 and raised their family in Acadiana in a life full of friends, work, charity and love. Tommy was active in the Acadiana civic and church community. In the late '60's he served as President of the Lafayette Lions Club and was also a Sunday School teacher of junior high boys at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Lafayette. He was also a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Lafayette. Tommy was crazy about football and was an avid golfer. He was well known in the Lafayette golfing community and in the 1970's played with a circle of friends who called themselves "The Mafia". The Mafia were a close-knit group of golfers and many of Tommy's fondest memories were of the times he and his family spent fellowshipping with members of that group and their families. After retirement, Tommy continued his golfing and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He met with the same group of gentlemen friends weekly for breakfast and camaraderie until 2017. He was a loving husband and provider, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be most deeply missed. Tommy is survived by his two children, his son, Thomas Jefferson Black, III and his wife Mary, of Alexandria, LA and his daughter, Barbara Hawkins and her husband Steve, of Houston, TX; four beloved grandchildren, Greg Williams and his wife Ariana, of Houston, TX, John Williams, also of Houston, T.J. Black, IV, of Baton Rouge and Jesse Black and his wife Beth, of Gladstone, NJ; five great-grandchildren, Hadley Black, Kampbell Black, Maxwell Black and Charlotte Black, all of NJ and Logan Layne Williams, of Houston, TX and two dear nieces, Susan Wallace, of Blue Ridge, GA and Nancy Shutze, of Talking Rock, GA. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Ruth Kelly Black; his parents, Thomas Jefferson Black, Sr. and Jessie King Black and his only sibling, Emily Black Shutze. The family wishes to thank care providers Avalon Memory Care Center and Hospice with Grace, both in Houston, TX, for the compassionate care given to Tommy and his family. 