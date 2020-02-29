Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Jefferson Rowell Jr.. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Thomas Jefferson Rowell, Jr., 86, who died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 5:59 p.m. at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley. Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting Wednesday at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. to service time. Inurnment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum. Thomas was a graduate of Jesuit High School in New Orleans and Louisiana State University. He was a retired sales representative for White Farm Machinery. He was an avid fan of LSU football and baseball, enjoyed fishing, hunting, morning coffee with his Crowley buddies, woodworking, and gardening. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elsie Joyce Babin Rowell of Crowley; two daughters, Rene' Torregrossa and her husband David of Baton Rouge, Robin Romeo and her husband Sammy of Baton Rouge; one son, Dr. Jeff Rowell, DVM and wife Cheryl of St. Martinville; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Virginia Donner and Debbie Sands both of Baton Rouge; two brothers, Billy Rowell of River Ridge, Kent Rowell of Denham Springs; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas J. Rowell; his mother, Corinne O'Toole Rowell; his stepmother, Dorothy Habig Rowell; sister, Lisa Rowell and niece, Regina Rowell. A heartfelt appreciation is extended to the nurses, doctors, and staff of Acadia General Hospital and the staff of DCI Dialysis of Crowley. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials contributions be made to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church or St. Michael School. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020

