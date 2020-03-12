Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Jude Boumans. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Broussard - Broussard Railroad and Washington St. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-837-8930 Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM Delhomme Funeral Home - Broussard - Broussard Railroad and Washington St. Broussard , LA 70518 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Broussard , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard for Thomas Jude Boumans, 57, who went to his Heavenly reward on March 12, 2020. Reverend Michael Delcambre, Pastor, will be the Celebrant of the Mass. Lectors will be Glenn and Elaine Oubre. Giftbearers will be Carolyn and Moss Murdock. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. Tommy graduated as valedictorian from Comeaux High School in 1980 and from USL in 1985. Tommy was a published author and helped develop aids for students with disabilities through the USL Department of Communications. He was a past President of the Civitan Club. Tommy was currently employed by Trinity Medical Supplies. He will be remembered as a spiritual and courageous person who was an inspiration to all who knew him. Tommy's favorite color was yellow, and the family requests that all in attendance wear yellow in his memory. Tommy, a resident of Broussard, was the son of the late Daniel Boumans and the former Phyllis Thomas. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Anne Thomas Boumans; his aunt, Elaine Oubre and husband, Glenn: his Godson, Owen Oubre, as well as numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by father; maternal grandparents, Marie and Howard Thomas and paternal grandparents, Leonie and Herman Boumans. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Broussard on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 8:00 am until the time of service. A Rosary will be recited at 9:00 am. Pallbearers will be Matthew Oubre, Douglas Oubre, Owen Oubre, Hans Nsoesie, Glyn Michaud and Troy Thomas. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Acadiana, Dr. Carl Ditch, and his many caregivers over the years, especially those who remained his friends for life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice of Acadiana or Civitan International. Personal condolences may be sent to the Boumans family at A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard for Thomas Jude Boumans, 57, who went to his Heavenly reward on March 12, 2020. Reverend Michael Delcambre, Pastor, will be the Celebrant of the Mass. Lectors will be Glenn and Elaine Oubre. Giftbearers will be Carolyn and Moss Murdock. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. Tommy graduated as valedictorian from Comeaux High School in 1980 and from USL in 1985. Tommy was a published author and helped develop aids for students with disabilities through the USL Department of Communications. He was a past President of the Civitan Club. Tommy was currently employed by Trinity Medical Supplies. He will be remembered as a spiritual and courageous person who was an inspiration to all who knew him. Tommy's favorite color was yellow, and the family requests that all in attendance wear yellow in his memory. Tommy, a resident of Broussard, was the son of the late Daniel Boumans and the former Phyllis Thomas. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Anne Thomas Boumans; his aunt, Elaine Oubre and husband, Glenn: his Godson, Owen Oubre, as well as numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by father; maternal grandparents, Marie and Howard Thomas and paternal grandparents, Leonie and Herman Boumans. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Broussard on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 8:00 am until the time of service. A Rosary will be recited at 9:00 am. Pallbearers will be Matthew Oubre, Douglas Oubre, Owen Oubre, Hans Nsoesie, Glyn Michaud and Troy Thomas. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Acadiana, Dr. Carl Ditch, and his many caregivers over the years, especially those who remained his friends for life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice of Acadiana or Civitan International. Personal condolences may be sent to the Boumans family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 111 North Washington Street, Broussard, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close