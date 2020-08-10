Thomas Laperouse "Tam" Delcambre, 79, died on Monday, August 10, 2020. The son of Jimmy and Claudella Laperouse Delcambre, Tam grew up on Avery Island and later became a homebuilder/developer in New Iberia. He was the founder of TLD Homes. He is survived by his wife, Mary Beth Armentor Delcambre; daughter, Susan D. Musso (Mark); sons, Tommy Delcambre (Robyn), and Rene Delcambre; sister, Suzanne D. Landry (Lynn); brothers, Mickey Delcambre, Bill Delcambre (Gail), Wayne Delcambre (Cheryl); granddaughters, Kate M. Migues (Paul), Natalie M. Rodrigue (Stetson), and Meredith Musso; and great-grandchildren, Lucas T. Rodrigue and Eliza G. Migues. Tam was a good man with a good heart and a warm smile. He shared his smile and his laughter with all around him. He deeply loved his children and his family. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help those in need. Tam will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Consolata Nursing Home for extraordinary care and compassion, especially Betty Bernard, R.N., and Dr. Mike Alvarez. Due to the limitation of COVID-19 guidelines, there will be no service. The family suggests memorial contributions to Catholic High School, 1301 De LaSalle Dr., New Iberia, LA 70560, or St. Edward School, 175 Porter St., New Iberia, LA 70560. Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560 (337-365-3331) is in charge of arrangements.

