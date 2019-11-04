Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Warren Parker. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Warren Parker, 70, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Camelot of Broussard. Thomas was born July 5, 1949, in New Orleans and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1967 and attended college at the United States Military Academy, West Point, New York and at The University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette, Louisiana, receiving both a Bachelor's and a Master's Degree in Political Science from USL. Thomas worked as a Landman and as a security specialist in the oil industry for several years. He was a parishioner of Asbury Methodist Church in Lafayette for several years. Thomas was active in his community and belonged to the Military Model Club for model airplanes, tanks and ships. He was also on the AOC, as the host of Freedom Forum, to which he dedicated most of his time for almost 30 years. Thomas was a member of the Acadiana Patriots. He enjoyed attending gun shows and visiting with his pals. Most of all, Thomas loved spending time with his family and friends. Thomas is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Peggy Ann Choate Parker of Lafayette; one son, Michael James Parker of Lafayette; one daughter, Diana Elizabeth Parker Skinner and her husband, James of Marietta, GA; two brothers, Edwin Davis Parker, Jr. of Butte La Rose and Robert Shane Parker and his wife, Cheryl of Lafayette; two grandchildren, Griffin James and Mia Elizabeth Skinner and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Davis and Esther Warren Parker. The family wishes to thank the staffs of Camelot of Broussard and Amedisys Hospice for the compassionate care given to Thomas and his family.

