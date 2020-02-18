Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thurman Lee Morgan. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM First United Methodist Church 321 East 3rd Street Crowley , LA View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM First United Methodist Church Crowley , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Thurman Lee Morgan, 92, will be held Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Crowley, LA. He died peacefully with family present on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 3:24 p.m. at Southwest Louisiana War Veteran's Home in Jennings, LA. Rev. Peter Gaughan, Pastor of First United Methodist Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home and Thursday from 11 am to service time at First United Methodist Church 321 East 3rd Street, Crowley. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley, LA. Mr. Morgan is survived by his wife of 70 years, Audrey Murrell Morgan of Baton Rouge; two daughters, Sandra Stewart of Baton Rouge, Jan (Tom) Wright of Baton Rouge; four sons, Alan Morgan of Baton Rouge, Mark (Cathy) Morgan of Moss Bluff, Dale Morgan of Alexandria and Michael Morgan of Baton Rouge; 6 grandchildren, Brian Stewart of Kalamazoo, MI, Kathy Stewart of Washington D.C, Marilyn Gunter of Hideaway, TX, Meredith Hoffpauir of Lake Charles, Ben Morgan of LaPorte, TX and Amy Morgan of Alexandria, LA. He is also great grandfather to Henry, Sylvia, Keely and Kayleigh. In addition, he is survived by two sisters, Shelby Fortenberry of Shreveport, Charlotte (Boyce) Hollingsworth of Sulphur; one brother, Hoyt "Bubba" Morgan of Buna, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt and Vadie Hoffpauir Morgan; one sister, Helen Dailey; four brothers, Farrell, Rayford, Herbert, and Sheron Morgan. Pallbearers will be Alan Morgan, Mark Morgan, Dale Morgan, Michael Morgan, Ben Morgan and Brian Stewart. Mr. Morgan is a graduate of Crowley High School and served in the U. S. Army from 1946 – 1948. A graduate of Louisiana State University, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in animal science in 1950 and his Master of Science degree from LSU in 1962. He went on to become a County Agent in Rapides, Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. He retired in Jennings after 35 ½ years of service with the LSU Cooperative Extension Service. During his retirement, he and his wife moved to Alexandria and finally to Baton Rouge, LA in 2017. The Morgan family would like to express their appreciation to the entire staff at the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home of Jennings, the American Legion Hospital of Jennings Intensive Care Unit, and LAMM Hospice for their excellent care and support. Donations may be made in Thurman's memory to the SWLA War Veteran's Home in Jennings, LA. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020

