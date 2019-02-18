Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tim Clark. View Sign

Tim Clark, 55. Born October 18, 1963 - Died February 6, 2019 in his home on St Croix, USVI. Born in New Orleans, La. and raised in Lafayette, La. Survivors include his parents: Errol and Barbara Clark; sister, Lorre Clark (Delta Orion) and partner Nathen Grayye; brother, Terry Clark and wife Sonya; Nephew, Dylan Clark. Preceded in death by his sister, Tracy Clark. Tim graduated from Acadiana High School in 1982. He then moved to Breckenridge, Co. where he lived for more than two decades. He co-owned Mollie MacDuff's Baking Co. and worked in the hospitality and restaurant industry, that he loved so much. His off time was spent skiing and mountain biking daily. He lived a minimalist life style in a tree house and other quaint spaces, then settled into his century old log cabin. He eventually moved to St Croix, acquired his captain's license and lived the remainder of his life with his beloved dog Peanut while living on his sailboat and sailing the Caribbean Sea. Tim's festive life and smile touched so many. His family never stopped growing because he welcomed everyone as a brother or sister. His open heart taught so many how to live, love and enjoy life. Tim did not light up a room, he lit up the world. It was important to Tim to celebrate and enjoy life, which he did like no one else, therefore we will honor him with a memorial celebration to be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11am-4pm, email us at [email protected] for location. Bring your beautiful selves, your festive personalities, your warm hearts and big smiles! Tim will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery with his sister Tracy. Funeral Home James Memorial Funeral Home Inc

4040 Estate Lagrande Princesse Ste 9

Christiansted Saint Croix , U.S. Virgin Islands 00820

