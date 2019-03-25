Funeral service will be held for, Timothy Craig Gilcrease, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Gary Mitchell will officiate the service. Rite of Committal will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery. Timothy age 57, a resident of Carencro, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Allyson Addison Gilcrease of Carencro, his mother, Isbabel M. Gilcrease of Opelousas, son, Craig Gilcrease of New York, brothers, Dwayne Gilcrease of Lafayette, and Alvin Gilcrease of Austin, TX., sister, Stephanie Gilcrease of Opelousas. He is preceded in death by his father, Milburn Gilcrease, father and mother in law, Lee and Betty Addison, cousin, Keith Gilcrease, godchild, Justin Addison, and his brother and sister in law, Allen and Gail Addison. The family requests visitation to be held on Tuesday, March 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. The funeral home will reopen on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until time of service. Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019