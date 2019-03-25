Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Craig Gilcrease. View Sign

Funeral service will be held for, Timothy Craig Gilcrease, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Gary Mitchell will officiate the service. Rite of Committal will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery. Timothy age 57, a resident of Carencro, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Allyson Addison Gilcrease of Carencro, his mother, Isbabel M. Gilcrease of Opelousas, son, Craig Gilcrease of New York, brothers, Dwayne Gilcrease of Lafayette, and Alvin Gilcrease of Austin, TX., sister, Stephanie Gilcrease of Opelousas. He is preceded in death by his father, Milburn Gilcrease, father and mother in law, Lee and Betty Addison, cousin, Keith Gilcrease, godchild, Justin Addison, and his brother and sister in law, Allen and Gail Addison. The family requests visitation to be held on Tuesday, March 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. The funeral home will reopen on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until time of service. Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at Funeral service will be held for, Timothy Craig Gilcrease, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Gary Mitchell will officiate the service. Rite of Committal will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery. Timothy age 57, a resident of Carencro, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Allyson Addison Gilcrease of Carencro, his mother, Isbabel M. Gilcrease of Opelousas, son, Craig Gilcrease of New York, brothers, Dwayne Gilcrease of Lafayette, and Alvin Gilcrease of Austin, TX., sister, Stephanie Gilcrease of Opelousas. He is preceded in death by his father, Milburn Gilcrease, father and mother in law, Lee and Betty Addison, cousin, Keith Gilcrease, godchild, Justin Addison, and his brother and sister in law, Allen and Gail Addison. The family requests visitation to be held on Tuesday, March 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. The funeral home will reopen on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until time of service. Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas. Funeral Home Sibille Funeral Home

2309 George Drive

Opelousas , LA 70570

(337) 948-6523 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close