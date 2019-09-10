Memorial services will be conducted for Timothy John Meyers, 53, at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the David Funeral Home Chapel with Father Ed Degeyter officiating. A gathering of the family and friends will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM and a rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 10:00 AM by the Men's Rosary Group. A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Meyers passed away on June 4, 2018. He dedicated and gave his life to the oil field industry for 25 years. He lived for his children and enjoyed Saints Football, LSU Football, Classic Rock & Roll music and Wood Working. He is survived by his children, Jinna Meyers Bourgeois and her husband Matthew and Brennan "Bub" Meyers; the mother of his children, Eugenia "Gina" Migues; his sisters, Brenda Meyers and Paula Meyers; his brothers, Anthony Meyers, Jr., Hypolite "Boo" Meyers, Gerald Meyers, Brad Meyers and Glenn Meyers all of New Iberia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Meyers, Sr. and Doris Ransonet Meyers; his brother, Wayne Meyers; his mother-in-law, Dorothy "Dot" Migues; brother-in-law, Dwayne Migues and friends, Joey Veazy and Slade Louviere. You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. (337) 369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14, 2019